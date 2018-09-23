Top Stories
It Looks Like Charlie Puth Has a New Girlfriend!

Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Pete Davidson &amp; Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Charlize Theron Kicks Off Her Weekend with a Workout

Charlize Theron sips on an iced drink as she leaves a workout at SoulCycle on Saturday morning (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress tried to keep a low profile in an all black workout outfit, a black baseball hat, and sunglasses as she got in her daily workout.

Earlier this week, Charlize joined tons of famous friends at the launch party for the new Palisades Village shopping center.
