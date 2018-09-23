Sun, 23 September 2018 at 7:00 am
Charlize Theron Kicks Off Her Weekend with a Workout
Charlize Theron sips on an iced drink as she leaves a workout at SoulCycle on Saturday morning (September 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress tried to keep a low profile in an all black workout outfit, a black baseball hat, and sunglasses as she got in her daily workout.
Earlier this week, Charlize joined tons of famous friends at the launch party for the new Palisades Village shopping center.
