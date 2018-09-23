Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Cher is spilling some truth!

The music icon played a game of “5 Second Rule” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (September 24).

During the hilarious game, Cher revealed which artists she wants and doesn’t want to duet with! Plus, she reveals what turns her on.

Cher is releasing her ABBA covers album, Dancing Queen, on Friday (September 28). Listen to her cover of “One Of Us”!

Watch them play the game below!



