Dakota Johnson Joins Jon Hamm at 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Premiere!

Dakota Johnson stuns on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of Bad Times at the El Royale on Saturday night (September 22) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress went glam in a stunning pink gown as she attended the premiere alongside co-star Jon Hamm.

Also stepping out for the premiere were fellow co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Bridges and wife Susan Geston, Cailee Spaeny, and Lewis Pullman.

Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters on October 12 – check out the trailer here!

FYI: Dakota is a wearing Gucci dress.

