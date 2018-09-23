Drake Explains Concert Cancellations: 'I Got So Ill So Fast'

Drake was forced to cancel two of his concerts in Miami on Friday and Saturday (September 21 & 22), and now he’s explaining what happened.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story a few hours ago.

“Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. On we go,” Drake added.

The shows from the Aubrey and The Three Migos will now take place on November 13 and 14.

Read Drake’s entire statement below…