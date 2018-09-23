Duchess Meghan Markle's Wedding Veil Honored Prince Harry in a Super Romantic Way!

Duchess Meghan Markle‘s wedding veil honored her first date with Prince Harry – and the public had no idea…until now!

In a sneak peek from the HBO documentary Queen of the World, the 37-year-old Duchess sees her Givenchy wedding gown for the first time since her wedding with some of the curators of the Royal Collection Trust.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of — did you see it?” Meghan said in the clip about the veil. “The piece of blue fabric stitched inside. It was my something blue. It’s fabric from the dress I wore on our first date.”