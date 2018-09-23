Top Stories
Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 7:50 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Chic While Stepping Out in Milan!

Emily Ratajkowski is sporting a fierce look!

The 27-year-old model and actress was spotted out and about on Sunday night (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

She looked hot, showing off her toned abs and legs in a mustard yellow outfit.

Emily attended the Fashion Awards held at Teatro All Scala during Spring/Summer 2019 Milan Fashion Week.

Emily also hit the runway alongside Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid during the Versace show on Friday (September 21) in Milan, Italy. Check out more pictures from the star-studded show!
emily ratajkowski milan september 2018 01
emily ratajkowski milan september 2018 02
emily ratajkowski milan september 2018 03
emily ratajkowski milan september 2018 04
emily ratajkowski milan september 2018 05

