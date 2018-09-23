Emily Ratajkowski Looks Chic While Stepping Out in Milan!

Emily Ratajkowski is sporting a fierce look!

The 27-year-old model and actress was spotted out and about on Sunday night (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

She looked hot, showing off her toned abs and legs in a mustard yellow outfit.

Emily attended the Fashion Awards held at Teatro All Scala during Spring/Summer 2019 Milan Fashion Week.

Emily also hit the runway alongside Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid during the Versace show on Friday (September 21) in Milan, Italy. Check out more pictures from the star-studded show!