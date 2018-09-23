Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 2:52 pm

Gigi Hadid Wears Zebra Stripes For Roberto Cavalli Milan Runway

Gigi Hadid Wears Zebra Stripes For Roberto Cavalli Milan Runway

Gigi Hadid walks the walk at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Saturday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The 23-year-old model also rocked a sparkly blazer on the runway, and was joined by sister Bella and Joan Smalls.

“I was so honored and excited to open the @roberto_cavalli show this morning. @paul_surridge it was truly a pleasure to meet you this week, you are amazing- the impeccable tailoring of this collection actually made me emotional. Congratulations, thank you so much for having me and for making me feel so strong in these power-suits !!!! 🐅✨,” Gigi wrote on Instagram.

That same day, Bella hit the catwalk in two black outfits in the Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini show.
