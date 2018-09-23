Gigi Hadid Wears Zebra Stripes For Roberto Cavalli Milan Runway

Gigi Hadid walks the walk at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Saturday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The 23-year-old model also rocked a sparkly blazer on the runway, and was joined by sister Bella and Joan Smalls.

“I was so honored and excited to open the @roberto_cavalli show this morning. @paul_surridge it was truly a pleasure to meet you this week, you are amazing- the impeccable tailoring of this collection actually made me emotional. Congratulations, thank you so much for having me and for making me feel so strong in these power-suits !!!! 🐅✨,” Gigi wrote on Instagram.

That same day, Bella hit the catwalk in two black outfits in the Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini show.