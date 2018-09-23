'House With A Clock In Its Walls' Wins Weekend Box Office

The House With A Clock In Its Walls dominated the box office in the movie’s opening weekend debut!

The Cate Blanchett and Jack Black-starrer brought in $26.8 million this weekend in its first weekend at the theaters.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick‘s A Simple Favor, which was in its second weekend at the box office, came in at number two with $10.4 million. The Nun followed close behind for a third place spot with $10.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were The Predator and Crazy Rich Asians, which came in at $8.7 and $6.3 million each.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???