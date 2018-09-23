Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 12:52 pm

'House With A Clock In Its Walls' Wins Weekend Box Office

'House With A Clock In Its Walls' Wins Weekend Box Office

The House With A Clock In Its Walls dominated the box office in the movie’s opening weekend debut!

The Cate Blanchett and Jack Black-starrer brought in $26.8 million this weekend in its first weekend at the theaters.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick‘s A Simple Favor, which was in its second weekend at the box office, came in at number two with $10.4 million. The Nun followed close behind for a third place spot with $10.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were The Predator and Crazy Rich Asians, which came in at $8.7 and $6.3 million each.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Universal
Posted to: Box Office, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop