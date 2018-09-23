Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 9:26 am

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Pretty Little LiarsJanel Parrish revealed some tragic news about her now father-in-law, Buck Long. He was killed by an underage drunk driver just two weeks before her wedding to Chris Long.

“A few weeks ago, we got the awful news that my now father in law was tragically killed by a drunk driver on his beloved Sunday motorcycle ride,” Janel posted on Instagram. “Words can’t explain the feeling of losing someone to something so senseless… something that could have been prevented. Please read about his life, and if you’re moved by his story, help donate to MADD to help make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. Link in my bio. Love you Buck.”

Buck was killed instantly when the 18-year-old driver hit him on August 26, just two weeks before Janel and Chris‘ wedding date.

In her Instagram tribute, Janel included a link where you can give money to help prevent future drunk driving tragedies.

Our thoughts are with all of Buck‘s loved ones. RIP.
Photos: Getty
