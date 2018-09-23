Jennifer Garner Celebrates the First Day of Autumn on a Tractor - Watch!

Jennifer Garner is definitely excited about the new season!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress looked positively pleased while riding on top of a tractor in a cute new Instagram video posted on Saturday (September 22).

“Happy first day of autumn! 🍁🍂👩🏻‍🌾🚜 #soyouthinkyoucanfarm” she captioned the cute video.

One day later on Sunday (September 23), Jennifer stepped out for a day of worship in Pacific Palisades, Calif. She was in such a good mood she even suggested that the photographers should come in and join in on some prayer!

