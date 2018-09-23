Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Heading to a Sunday Church Service!

Jennifer Garner is in a great mood!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress was spotted heading into church on Sunday (September 23) to attend services with her kids (not pictured) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jennifer was all smiles in a monochrome neutral outfit, waving to photographers and even inviting them to attend church and pray!

Her latest movie Peppermint, out now in theaters, is about a woman coming back from self-imposed exile five years after her husband and daughter are killed in a senseless act of violence to seek revenge against those responsible and the system that let them go free.