Sun, 23 September 2018 at 10:50 am

Jennifer Lopez Had Lots of Celeb Guests at Las Vegas Show!

Jennifer Lopez Had Lots of Celeb Guests at Las Vegas Show!

Jennifer Lopez‘s “All I Have” Las Vegas residency show was the place to be last night!

The superstar entertainer welcomed a bunch of celebrities backstage including her beau Alex Rodriguez, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ireland Baldwin and more backstage at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Saturday night (September 22) in Las Vegas. Selena Gomez was also there – stay tuned for those pics!

After the show, the celebs came backstage to greet the star, and got to hang out, dance and sing together. That night, the show broke records for the biggest audience size at that venue to date.

This was the second-to-last weekend of JLo‘s residency and her final weekend of shows is sold out!

FYI: JLo is wearing a Bao Tranchi dress, Schutz shoes and Cartier jewelry.
