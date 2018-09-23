Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 11:36 am

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Help Raise Awareness for Foster Dogs in Need!

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Help Raise Awareness for Foster Dogs in Need!

Kaley Cuoco hits the red carpet at the Spoken Woof event presented by Much Love Animal Rescue and The Microsoft Lounge on Saturday (September 22) in Culver City, Calif.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star was joined by her husband Karl Cook, as well as Jerry O’Connell, Tori Spelling, Eric Winter and wife Roselyn Sánchez, stylist Brad Goreski, Poppy Montgomery, and Tyson Ritter.

Some of the guests got to share personal stories about their pet adoption experience to help raise awareness for foster dogs in need.

See all the pics from the event…
Credit: Casey Rodgers/AP Images for Microsoft Lounge
