Katie Holmes Reveals a 'Dawson's Creek' Fun Fact in James Van Der Beek's Instagram Comments!

Katie Holmes left a comment on James Van Der Beek‘s Instagram account that had a little fun fact from the Dawson’s Creek pilot!

It all started when James posted a throwback photo of him and Katie at the Emmys from years and years ago. James captioned the photo with, “So long ago I can’t remember whether this was the #Emmys or my #Prom.”

Katie then replied in his comments writing, “I went to the prom after we shot the pilot!!!!”

Dawson’s Creek was on the air from 1998 to 2003.