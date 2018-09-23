Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake & Carrie Underwood Perform on Day 2 of iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018!

Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake and Carrie Underwood are all setting the stage on fire!

The three superstar performers hit the stage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Logic, Luke Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Ryan Tedder and Lil Jon were among the superstars who put on a show for the Vegas crowd.

Shawn Mendes also did a surprise collaboration with Justin!

“Had an amazing time at the #iHeartFestival tonight! Thank you @iHeartRadio!!! Thank you Vegas!!! ❤️” Carrie wrote after the show on her Instagram.

