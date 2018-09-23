Top Stories
Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 2:18 pm

Laverne Cox & Rosario Dawson Take Part in a Tribeca Talks Discussion

Laverne Cox and Rosario Dawson have a conversation during their Tribeca Talks event at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on Saturday (September 22) in New York City.

While the full video from their discussion has not been made available, Laverne did post a snippet on her Instagram page, writing, “A snippet of my invigorating conversation with queen @rosariodawson last night at the #TribecaTVFestival. Rosario shared so much wisdom, experience, insight, passion and love last night. This woman is the TRUTH! Thank you Rosario!!!”

