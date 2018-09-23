Laverne Cox & Rosario Dawson Take Part in a Tribeca Talks Discussion

Laverne Cox and Rosario Dawson have a conversation during their Tribeca Talks event at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on Saturday (September 22) in New York City.

While the full video from their discussion has not been made available, Laverne did post a snippet on her Instagram page, writing, “A snippet of my invigorating conversation with queen @rosariodawson last night at the #TribecaTVFestival. Rosario shared so much wisdom, experience, insight, passion and love last night. This woman is the TRUTH! Thank you Rosario!!!”

Check out all the photos from the event in the gallery…