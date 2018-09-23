Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 1:42 pm

Liam Payne, Winnie Harlow & Cameron Dallas Attend amfAR Gala Milan 2018

Liam Payne, Winnie Harlow & Cameron Dallas Attend amfAR Gala Milan 2018

Liam Payne and Winnie Harlow sit at the same table together while attending the 2018 amfAR Gala held at La Permanente on Saturday (September 22) in Milan, Italy.

The two were joined at the event during Milan Fashion Week by Cameron Dallas, Jasmine Sanders, Nina Agdal, Adwoa Aboah, and Kat Graham.

Also in attendance at the event were Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Brandon Thomas Lee, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, and Will Peltz.

“A thorn between two roses 🥀 @winnieharlow @adwoaaboah,” Liam captioned of a photo with the two models. Check it out here!
Photos: Getty, WENN
