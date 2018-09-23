Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 10:35 pm

Liev Schreiber & Jon Voight Attend 'Ray Donovan' Season 6 Premiere in NYC!

Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight are celebrating the latest season of their hit show!

The actors were both in attendance at the Season 6 Premiere of Ray Donovan during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on Sunday (September 23) in New York City.

The two playfully duked it out on the red carpet.

In the new season, Ray (Schreiber) is “rebuilding his life both personally and professionally in New York City. After being rescued from a plummet into the East River, his savior, a cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), brings Ray into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department. While exploring this new world of brotherhood and corruption, Ray finds himself once again working for media mogul Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon). Sam has teamed up with New York City mayoral candidate Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), a partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new friends out in Staten Island.”

The show’s sixth season will premiere on Showtime on October 28. Watch the trailer for the season now!
Photos: Getty Images
