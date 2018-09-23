Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville - Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown just gave the crowd a big surprise!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star made an appearance onstage at the Maroon 5 concert on Sunday night (September 23) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

While on stage, Millie performed Cardi B‘s verse from their smash hit collaboration, “Girls Like You.” So good!

Watch her perform “Girls Like You” below!