Top Stories
Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 11:28 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville - Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville - Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown just gave the crowd a big surprise!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star made an appearance onstage at the Maroon 5 concert on Sunday night (September 23) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

While on stage, Millie performed Cardi B‘s verse from their smash hit collaboration, “Girls Like You.” So good!

Millie recently clapped back at the critics in defense of her friendship with Drake. Check out what she said.

Watch her perform “Girls Like You” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown concert maroon 5 nashville september 2018 01
millie bobby brown concert maroon 5 nashville september 2018 02

Posted to: Cardi B, Maroon 5, Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop