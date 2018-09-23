Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Being Pregnant Again for 'Life Itself' - Watch Here!

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she arrives for an interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday (September 21) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old looked super chic in a velvet, mold suit as she stopped by the show to promote her new movie Life Itself.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

During the interview, Olivia revealed that she made a mold of her belly when she was pregnant with daughter Daisy, 1, right before she gave birth so that she would look as authentically pregnant in the movie.

Life Itself is out in theaters now!

Watch a clip from the interview below!