Top Stories
It Looks Like Charlie Puth Has a New Girlfriend!

Justin Theroux Discusses Split from Jennifer Aniston for First Time

Pete Davidson &amp; Ariana Grande Just Got Matching Tattoos Again

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 5:00 am

Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Being Pregnant Again for 'Life Itself' - Watch Here!

Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Being Pregnant Again for 'Life Itself' - Watch Here!

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she arrives for an interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday (September 21) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old looked super chic in a velvet, mold suit as she stopped by the show to promote her new movie Life Itself.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

During the interview, Olivia revealed that she made a mold of her belly when she was pregnant with daughter Daisy, 1, right before she gave birth so that she would look as authentically pregnant in the movie.

Life Itself is out in theaters now!

Watch a clip from the interview below!
olivia wilde opens up about being pregnant again for life itself 01
olivia wilde opens up about being pregnant again for life itself 02
olivia wilde opens up about being pregnant again for life itself 03
olivia wilde opens up about being pregnant again for life itself 04
olivia wilde opens up about being pregnant again for life itself 05
olivia wilde opens up about being pregnant again for life itself 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Wilde

