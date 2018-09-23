Pregnant Kate Hudson Cheers on Her Son at Soccer Practice!

Kate Hudson is definitely due any day now!

The very pregnant 39-year-old actress was spotted taking her 7-year-old son Bingham to soccer practice on Sunday (September 23) in Malibu, Calif.

Kate was joined by her partner Danny Fujikawa on the outing, and could be seen rubbing her baby bump as she relaxed in a folding chair while friends sat on a blanket on the ground.

Kate made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she joked that her “water could go any second.”