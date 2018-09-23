Top Stories
Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 5:59 pm

Pregnant Kate Hudson Cheers on Her Son at Soccer Practice!

Kate Hudson is definitely due any day now!

The very pregnant 39-year-old actress was spotted taking her 7-year-old son Bingham to soccer practice on Sunday (September 23) in Malibu, Calif.

Kate was joined by her partner Danny Fujikawa on the outing, and could be seen rubbing her baby bump as she relaxed in a folding chair while friends sat on a blanket on the ground.

Kate made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she joked that her “water could go any second.”
