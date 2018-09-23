Top Stories
Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 6:16 pm

Ryan Gosling Arrives in Spain for San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Ryan Gosling Arrives in Spain for San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Ryan Gosling is looking good!

The 37-year-old actor was seen arriving to his hotel on Sunday (September 23) in San Sebastián, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

Ryan is in Europe to promote his new movie First Man, and will be attending a screening and hitting the red carpet at the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Monday (September 24). The festival is among one of the most important cinema festivals in the world.

He looked handsome in a red leather jacket, waving to fans as he got out of his ride and made his way to his hotel.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling spain september 2018 01
ryan gosling spain september 2018 02
ryan gosling spain september 2018 03
ryan gosling spain september 2018 04
ryan gosling spain september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop