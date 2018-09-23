Ryan Gosling Arrives in Spain for San Sebastian Film Festival 2018!

Ryan Gosling is looking good!

The 37-year-old actor was seen arriving to his hotel on Sunday (September 23) in San Sebastián, Spain.

Ryan is in Europe to promote his new movie First Man, and will be attending a screening and hitting the red carpet at the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Monday (September 24). The festival is among one of the most important cinema festivals in the world.

He looked handsome in a red leather jacket, waving to fans as he got out of his ride and made his way to his hotel.