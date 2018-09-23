Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 11:57 am

Selena Gomez Joins Dua Lipa at Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Residency

Selena Gomez Joins Dua Lipa at Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Residency

Selena Gomez jetted to Las Vegas to catch one of Jennifer Lopez‘s final All I Have concerts!

The 26-year-old entertainer was spotted backstage at the show on Saturday night (September 22) at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

After the show, Selena and her gal pals joined celebs like Dua Lipa and Sofia Vergara in Jennifer‘s dressing room to celebrate the show.

The group danced, played music and sang!

Jennifer‘s final All I Have concert is on September 29th.

Also pictured: Selena and her friends grabbing drinks earlier in the day.
Photos: Evan Rogers, Backgrid
