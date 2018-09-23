Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 3:42 pm

Serena Williams Reveals If She & Meghan Markle Ever Give Each Other Advice

Serena Williams Reveals If She & Meghan Markle Ever Give Each Other Advice

Serena Williams revealed that she and Duchess Meghan Markle are “relying on each other a lot recently.”

During an interview with Australia’s The Project, which was recorded a few days after her US Open finals match, Serena was asked about her friendship with the Duchess and if they ever give each other advice.

“We were actually just texting each other this morning….We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently,” she said.

On attending the royal wedding, Serena added, “I felt like we were literally watching history. I feel like in a few years, when I look back at that moment, it’s just gonna be so historic. It’s gonna be something people never forget.”

“The whole service was really wonderful and most of all, I just wanted to see my friend be happy and I think that’s what happened,” she added.
Photos: Getty
