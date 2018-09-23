Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson & More Attend Day 2 of iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018

Shawn Mendes hits the red carpet at day two of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (September 22) in Las Vegas.

The 20-year-old singer, who also took the stage that night for a performance, was joined by fellow singers Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, MAX and Asher Angel, as well as bands 5 Seconds of Summer and The Vamps.

Also in attendance were Insatiable‘s Debby Ryan, Riverdale guys KJ Apa, Skeet Ulrich, Luke Perry, and Casey Cott, Charmed‘s Sarah Jeffery and Melonie C Diaz, and Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams and Krondon.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing Prabal Gurung. Sofia is wearing Yves Saint Laurent. Sarah is wearing a Walter Mendez dress. Debby is wearing a Bella Freud jacket and trousers.