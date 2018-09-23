Taraji P. Henson Hosts Boutique of Hope Charity Event!

Taraji P. Henson is all smiles as she arrives for hosting duties at the Taraji’s Boutique of Hope Charity Event on Saturday afternoon (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old Empire star looked super chic in red dress as she was joined at the event by close friend and black-ish star Jenifer Lewis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P. Henson

The event helped launch Taraji‘s new Boris Lawrence Foundation – in honor of her dad – whose mission is to help combat issues like depression, bullying and suicide among African-American youth.

10+ pictures inside of Taraji P. Henson at the event…