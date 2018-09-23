Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 8:27 pm

Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Erica Herman Kiss After His 2018 Tour Championship Win - Watch!

Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Erica Herman Kiss After His 2018 Tour Championship Win - Watch!

Tiger Woods is a winner!

The 42-year-old golfer won his first championship in five years since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the 2018 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday (September 23) in Atlanta, Ga.

Immediately after his two stroke win over Billy Horschel, Tiger was greeted with a kiss from girlfriend Erica Herman.

This is Tiger‘s 80th PGA win overall.

“I just can’t believe I pulled this off after the season I’ve gone through. It’s been tough. It’s not been easy the past couple of years. I’ve worked my way back and I couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone around me,” he said after winning.

Watch the moment below!
