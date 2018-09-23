Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Erica Herman Kiss After His 2018 Tour Championship Win - Watch!

Tiger Woods is a winner!

The 42-year-old golfer won his first championship in five years since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the 2018 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday (September 23) in Atlanta, Ga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiger Woods

Immediately after his two stroke win over Billy Horschel, Tiger was greeted with a kiss from girlfriend Erica Herman.

This is Tiger‘s 80th PGA win overall.

“I just can’t believe I pulled this off after the season I’ve gone through. It’s been tough. It’s not been easy the past couple of years. I’ve worked my way back and I couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone around me,” he said after winning.

Watch the moment below!