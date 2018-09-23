Toni Collette Ditches Heels, Wears Sneakers for Her Red Carpet Appearance!

Toni Collette walks the red carpet while promoting her new Netflix show Wanderlust at the 2018 LA Film Festival at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday (September 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress, who paired her cute look with a pair of crisp white sneakers, was joined at the event by producer Kate Crowther.

The show is currently available to stream with now on the streaming service. Be sure to check it out! The drama is about a therapist who tries to save her marriage after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship.