Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 7:05 pm

13-Year-Old Kennedy Holmes Wows on 'The Voice' with Adele Cover, Gets Four-Chair Turn

13-Year-Old Kennedy Holmes Wows on 'The Voice' with Adele Cover, Gets Four-Chair Turn

One contestant on The Voice season 15 who you can expect to see in the finals is 13-year-old Kennedy Holmes!

The young singer shocked the judges with her audition, which is airing on the season premiere on Monday (September 24).

Kennedy performed the Adele song “Turning Tables” and got all four of the judges to turn their chairs around. We won’t know who she picks until the show airs, but we have a feeling we know!

When Jennifer Hudson started to speak to her, Kennedy started squealing and told Jennifer that the first song she ever performed was “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirls. They then sang it together on stage!

Want to see the video of Kennedy singing “I Am Changing” at age 10? Click inside… Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Kennedy Holmes, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop