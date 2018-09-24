13-Year-Old Kennedy Holmes Wows on 'The Voice' with Adele Cover, Gets Four-Chair Turn

One contestant on The Voice season 15 who you can expect to see in the finals is 13-year-old Kennedy Holmes!

The young singer shocked the judges with her audition, which is airing on the season premiere on Monday (September 24).

Kennedy performed the Adele song “Turning Tables” and got all four of the judges to turn their chairs around. We won’t know who she picks until the show airs, but we have a feeling we know!

When Jennifer Hudson started to speak to her, Kennedy started squealing and told Jennifer that the first song she ever performed was “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirls. They then sang it together on stage!

Want to see the video of Kennedy singing “I Am Changing” at age 10? Click inside… Check it out below!