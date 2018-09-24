Amber Heard & Uzo Aduba Speak Up at Social Good Summit!

Amber Heard keeps it chic and sophisticated while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Social Good Summit held during the United Nations General Assembly week at 92nd Street Y on Sunday (September 23) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was joined at the event by Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba as they both attended panels at the one-day conference focusing on the impact modern technology and media has on social good initiatives around the world.

“It’s an honor to take part in a real conversation,” Amber captioned with her Instagram post. “Through the Social Good Summit I can’t think of a better way to announce my partnership as the newest @unitednationshumanrights Champion #2030now #standup4humanrights”