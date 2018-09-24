Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:27 pm
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Check Out the 'On the Run II' Tour!
It was date night for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis over the weekend!
The couple hit up Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s On the Run II tour over the weekend at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Bey and Jay were in town for two nights over the weekend and performed to a celebrity-packed crowd.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are going to be wrapping up their tour soon and will next stop in San Diego, Calif.
Check out the photos of the couple from their date night…
