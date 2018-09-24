'Big Brother' & 'Amazing Race' Stars Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Expecting First Child!

Jessica Graf is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance Cody Nickson!

You may recognize the couple from Big Brother, or from their season of The Amazing Race, which they won!

“WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!” Jessica announced on Instagram. “I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life ❤️ Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement!”

“I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Codys birthday 😄 We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything! 👶🏽 #MomToBe #BabyOnBoard,” Jessica added.

Congrats to the happy couple!