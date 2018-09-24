Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley & More Step Out for Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week!

Blake Lively and Shailene Woodley strike a pose while attending the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 held on Monday (September 24) in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor star and the 26-year-old Big Little Lies star were joined at the event by Melissa Benoist and her boyfriend Chris Wood, Olga Kurylenko, Olivia Palermo, Eva Herzigova, Olivia Cooke, Mia Moretti, Chiara Ferragni and photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Also in attendance was Haim – aka sisters Este, 32, Danielle, 29, and Alana Haim, 26.

Last week, Blake was spotted looking so chic while leaving the Dior offices in a blouse and skirt ahead of Paris Fashion Week.