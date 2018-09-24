Top Stories
Mon, 24 September 2018 at 1:14 pm

Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley & More Step Out for Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week!

Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley & More Step Out for Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week!

Blake Lively and Shailene Woodley strike a pose while attending the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 held on Monday (September 24) in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor star and the 26-year-old Big Little Lies star were joined at the event by Melissa Benoist and her boyfriend Chris Wood, Olga Kurylenko, Olivia Palermo, Eva Herzigova, Olivia Cooke, Mia Moretti, Chiara Ferragni and photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Also in attendance was Haim – aka sisters Este, 32, Danielle, 29, and Alana Haim, 26.

Last week, Blake was spotted looking so chic while leaving the Dior offices in a blouse and skirt ahead of Paris Fashion Week.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alana Haim, Blake Lively, Chiara Ferragni, Chris Wood, Danielle Haim, Ellen von Unwerth, Este Haim, Eva Herzigova, Haim, Melissa Benoist, Mia Moretti, Olga Kurylenko, Olivia Cooke, Olivia Palermo, Shailene Woodley

  • Romy

    Blake’s outfit would have looked better without the corset.

