Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' – Watch!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:49 am

Britney Spears Will Reportedly Pay More Money to Kevin Federline After Child Support Battle

Britney Spears will reportedly be paying more money in child support to Kevin Federline.

The 36-year-old Glory pop icon worked out a new child support plan with her 40-year-old ex for their sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, according to The Blast on Monday (September 24).

Britney has reportedly “agreed to pay Kevin thousands more a month in child support. There are several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential.”

Kevin originally requested an increase of his $20,000 monthly support from Britney earlier in the year.
Photos: Getty Images
