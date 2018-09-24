Britney Spears Will Reportedly Pay More Money to Kevin Federline After Child Support Battle

Britney Spears will reportedly be paying more money in child support to Kevin Federline.

The 36-year-old Glory pop icon worked out a new child support plan with her 40-year-old ex for their sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, according to The Blast on Monday (September 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

Britney has reportedly “agreed to pay Kevin thousands more a month in child support. There are several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential.”

Kevin originally requested an increase of his $20,000 monthly support from Britney earlier in the year.