Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Meet the 13 Contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 10:11 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars kicked off the first week of competition and contestants got their first chance to impress the judges with their dancing skills.

During the show, contestants chose between several different types of dance including the jive, the cha cha, the foxtrot and the salsa.

Make sure to check out the full performance list!

After each couple took the floor, this season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong – 23 out of 30
Alexis & Alan Bersten – 21 out of 30
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 20 out of 30
Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev – 18 out of 30
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 23 out of 30
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 18 out of 30
Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 14 out of 30
John Schneider & Emma Slater – 18 out of 30
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 22 out of 30
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber – 19 out of 30
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 20 out of 30
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy – 18 out of 30
Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko – 17 out of 30

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop