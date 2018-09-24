'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars kicked off the first week of competition and contestants got their first chance to impress the judges with their dancing skills.

During the show, contestants chose between several different types of dance including the jive, the cha cha, the foxtrot and the salsa.

After each couple took the floor, this season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the dances and the scores were finalized.

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong – 23 out of 30

Alexis & Alan Bersten – 21 out of 30

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 20 out of 30

Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev – 18 out of 30

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 23 out of 30

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 18 out of 30

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 14 out of 30

John Schneider & Emma Slater – 18 out of 30

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 22 out of 30

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber – 19 out of 30

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 20 out of 30

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy – 18 out of 30

Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko – 17 out of 30