Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 4:13 pm

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 - Song & Dance List for Night 1!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 - Song & Dance List for Night 1!

Dancing with the Stars is premiering tonight and there’s going to be a whole lot of dancing in store!

We’ve compiled a list of all the songs and dances the celeb contestants will be dancing to during night one of the two night premiere.

Tonight, you’ll be seeing the jive, the cha cha, the foxtrot, the salsa, and so much more!

Be sure to tune into the premiere on ABC, and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the show this evening as well.

Click inside to see the full list of songs and dances for night one of Dancing with the Stars…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop