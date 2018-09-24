'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2018 - Song & Dance List for Night 1!
Dancing with the Stars is premiering tonight and there’s going to be a whole lot of dancing in store!
We’ve compiled a list of all the songs and dances the celeb contestants will be dancing to during night one of the two night premiere.
Tonight, you’ll be seeing the jive, the cha cha, the foxtrot, the salsa, and so much more!
Be sure to tune into the premiere on ABC
Click inside to see the full list of songs and dances for night one of Dancing with the Stars…
- Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – jive – “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard
- Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – jive – “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt
- Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – foxtrot – “Rise Up” by Andra Day
- DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – cha cha – “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida
- Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – foxtrot – “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ
- Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – quickstep – “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul
- John Schneider and Emma Slater – foxtrot – “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings
- Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – salsa – “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B
- Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – cha cha – “Treasure” by Bruno Mars
- Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – cha cha – “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron
- Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – quickstep – “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas
- Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko – salsa – “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz
- Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – jive – “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor