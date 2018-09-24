Dave Franco & Alison Brie Arrive in Paris for Fashion Week!

Dave Franco and Alison Brie have arrived in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week!

The couple was spotted making their way through Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday afternoon (September 24) in Paris, France.

The duo then caught a ride to their hotel to get ready for the eventful week.

Dave and Alison both bundled up for the chilly weather in chic coats. Dave opted for a brown leather bomber coat while Alison donned a brown suede jacket.

Alison has been keeping busy during Fashion Month and most recently stepped out for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week!