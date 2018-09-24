Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People&rsquo;s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville &ndash; Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 10:47 am

Duchess Meghan Markle Throws a Ball with Guests at Coach Core Awards!

Duchess Meghan Markle Throws a Ball with Guests at Coach Core Awards!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – share a quick embrace at the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University on Monday (September 24) in Loughborough, England.

At the event, the Duchess got to take part in some of the event and threw around a ball with the participants!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Duchess Meghan

The Coach Core is a program that helps train youth to become coaches and train the next generation.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing an Oscar de la Renta top and Altuzarra pants at the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 01
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 02
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 03
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 04
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 05
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 06
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 07
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 08
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 09
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 10
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 11
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 12
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 13
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 14
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 15
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 16
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 17
meghan markle prince harry coach core awards 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop
  • No_Reply

    She’s either pregnant and trying to hide it or she’s just intentionally trying to create speculation with her latest outfit choices.

  • cuzjcacjo

    or she just doesn’t have any sense of style at all. her outfits are ALL horrible. he certainly didn’t pick her for being stylish and pretty.

  • Stoni

    Meghan=dog abandoner
    Meghan always behind Kate