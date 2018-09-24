Duchess Meghan Markle Throws a Ball with Guests at Coach Core Awards!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – share a quick embrace at the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University on Monday (September 24) in Loughborough, England.

At the event, the Duchess got to take part in some of the event and threw around a ball with the participants!

The Coach Core is a program that helps train youth to become coaches and train the next generation.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing an Oscar de la Renta top and Altuzarra pants at the event.