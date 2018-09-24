Elle Fanning Joins Lili Reinhart at 'Galveston' Premiere in LA

Elle Fanning turns heads in a stunning dress at the premiere of her new film, Galveston, during the 2018 Los Angeles Film Fest over the weekend in Culver City, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress joined Lili Reinhart, Heidi Lewandowski, Anniston and Tinsley Price, and more, for the event.

Galveston centers on a dying hitman, who, after a violent encounter with his boss’ men, Roy finds a prostitute and sees something in her frightened, defiant eyes that prompts a fateful decision.

He takes her with him as he flees to Galveston, an action as ill-advised as it is inescapable.

FYI: Lili wore a Victoria Beckham suit, Roger Vivier bag and Jimmy Choo shoes. Elle wore an Oscar de la Renta dress.

