Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People&rsquo;s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 1:37 pm

Elle Fanning Joins Lili Reinhart at 'Galveston' Premiere in LA

Elle Fanning Joins Lili Reinhart at 'Galveston' Premiere in LA

Elle Fanning turns heads in a stunning dress at the premiere of her new film, Galveston, during the 2018 Los Angeles Film Fest over the weekend in Culver City, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress joined Lili Reinhart, Heidi Lewandowski, Anniston and Tinsley Price, and more, for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

Galveston centers on a dying hitman, who, after a violent encounter with his boss’ men, Roy finds a prostitute and sees something in her frightened, defiant eyes that prompts a fateful decision.

He takes her with him as he flees to Galveston, an action as ill-advised as it is inescapable.

FYI: Lili wore a Victoria Beckham suit, Roger Vivier bag and Jimmy Choo shoes. Elle wore an Oscar de la Renta dress.

45+ picturess inside of Lili Reinhart and Elle Fanning
Just Jared on Facebook
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 01
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 02
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 03
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 04
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 05
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 06
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 07
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 08
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 09
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 10
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 11
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 12
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 13
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 14
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 15
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 16
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 17
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 18
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 19
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 20
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 21
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 22
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 23
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 24
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 25
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 26
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 27
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 28
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 29
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 30
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 31
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 32
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 33
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 34
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 35
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 36
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 37
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 38
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 39
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 40
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 41
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 42
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 43
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 44
lili reinhart elle fanning galveston laff premiere 45

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Lili Reinhart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop