Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' – Watch!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 4:30 am

Emma Roberts Looks Cute in a Red Dress While Heading Out in LA!

Emma Roberts Looks Cute in a Red Dress While Heading Out in LA!

Emma Roberts is looking so pretty!

The 27-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted heading out on Friday (September 21) in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Emma looked cute in a red dress as she made her way around town.

“‘Instructions for living a life. Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.’ -Mary Oliver,” Emma captioned a recent photo on Instagram.

You can see Emma in the role of Madison Montgomery on the current season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which airs on FX.
