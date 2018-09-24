Emma Roberts Looks Cute in a Red Dress While Heading Out in LA!

Emma Roberts is looking so pretty!

The 27-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted heading out on Friday (September 21) in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Emma looked cute in a red dress as she made her way around town.

“‘Instructions for living a life. Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.’ -Mary Oliver,” Emma captioned a recent photo on Instagram.

You can see Emma in the role of Madison Montgomery on the current season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which airs on FX.