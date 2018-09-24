Francesca Eastwood & Boyfriend Alexander Wraith Welcome Baby Boy!

Francesca Eastwood and boyfriend Alexander Wraith just welcomed their baby boy!

The 25-year-old actress and model gave birth to baby Titan last Sunday (September 16), according to E! News.

Francesca first shared her pregnancy news back in May at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards, where she showed off her baby bump.

Then, Francesca celebrated her upcoming addition with an intimate baby shower in August, where she revealed her baby boy’s name would be Titan.

Francesca hasn’t shared any baby photos just yet but we can’t wait to see him!

Congratulations Francesca and Alexander!