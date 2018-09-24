Frankie Grande Drops Music Video for LGBTQ+ Anthem 'The Mad Ones' (Exclusive Premiere & Interview)

Frankie Grande has recorded a brand new music video for the song “The Mad Ones” and we are premiering it exclusively on JustJared.com!

The singer and actor teamed up with his longtime friend, Broadway star Emma Hunton, for the song, which is a cover from the off-Broadway musical The Mad Ones.

“The title song of the show is sung by two women and has a much more musical theatre feel but when I was speaking to [composer] Brian Lowdermilk after the show I said I need to sing his music, he said you should sing the duet with Emma, I said we need to make it more of a dance/pop record… the rest is history,” Frankie told us.

Fans can experience Frankie’s glam look from “The Mad Ones” music video with a true-to-life realtime virtual beauty try on in the YouCam Makeup app, complete with twinkling gold shadows and heavy metal tears.

Watch the video below and click inside to read our exclusive interview, in which Frankie talks about the inspiration for the song, why it’s so important for people to vote in the upcoming election, and his favorite songs on sister Ariana Grande‘s new album.

Click inside to read our interview…

Frankie Grande Interview – JustJared.com Exclusive

JJ: How did the collaboration with Emma come about?

FG: Emma and I have been best friends for over 10 years and we have done many live shows and YouTube videos together over the course of our friendship but had never recorded together… until now! We always knew it was in the cards but it was just a matter of time and I am THRILLED that time is finally here!

JJ: What was the inspiration for the song?

FG: The song was inspired by the off-Broadway play “The Mad Ones”, written by Kerrigan and Lowdermilk, which Emma was the star of. I went to see the show and became obsessed with the music. The title song of the show is sung by two women and has a much more musical theatre feel but when I was speaking to Brian Lowdermilk after the show I said I need to sing his music, he said you should sing the duet with Emma, I said we need to make it more of a dance/pop record… the rest is history.

Also taking the song out of the context of the show we were able to give the song new meaning, and what we discovered is that this song is about being mad about the state of the world, embracing that madness and allowing it to drive you to create the change you want to see in the world.

Listen, if everyone is calling us crazy, might as well take that crazy to the next level and harness it to do good… which is very in line with the way I live my life on a day to day basis!

JJ: Are there any LGBTQ+ artists who inspired you?

FG: David Bowie, Prince, Freddy Mercury, George Michael, Madonna, Bette Midler…

JJ: What message do you have for young voters who are eligible to vote for the first time this year?

FG: VOTE! This is your world that you are entering into and the people elected in these midterm elections and coming presidential election will shape your life… so don’t let other people choose your destiny. You choose. Register, vote, get involved! Every vote does count and we need every single one to mold this world into a better place. IT’S OUR TIME TO TAKE THE POWER BACK! LET’S DO IT!

JJ: Do you have any projects in the works that you can talk about?

FG: I have a few TV and stage shows in development at the moment, all of which you will be able to see next year and i am very excited for that! I will share it with you AS SOON I have more details… you’re gonna be SO EXCITED!

JJ: Are you watching Big Brother this season? Who are you rooting for?

FG: I was but I stopped…. but I think i’m rooting for Tyler… if he’s still on the show! 🤷🏼‍♂️

JJ: Your sister Ariana just dropped her album “Sweetener.” Do you have a favorite song? And if so, why is it your favorite?

FG: Wow! INCREDIBLE question! I have a new favorite song every day depending on my emotional state, cause the album is that good! But I think one that always manages to float back to the top is “Goodnight and Go!” Imogen Heap is one of my favorite artists of all time and Ariana and I would listen to her together non-stop… so when she recorded it I cried, when she put it on the album i wept, and when she performed it live I needed oxygen. It’s just so beautiful and SO FULL CIRCLE! and I LOVE what she did with the production, it is so FORWARD and NEXT LEVEL! Imogen is proud, I am proud, and my ears are happy!

JJ: If you were to record an EP of Ariana covers, which three songs would you pick?

FG: “Break Free,” “Dangerous Woman,” and “Successful”