Mon, 24 September 2018 at 8:21 pm

Garth Brooks Says 'AGT' Star Michael Ketterer Will No Longer Perform at His Concert After Arrest

Michael Ketterer will no long perform at the Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge last week.

The 41-year-old reality star and father of six came in fifth place on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent.

Garth previously announced that he wrote a song for Michael and he invited the singer to perform the song in front of 86,000 people at the upcoming show. Following the arrest, Garth and Michael decided together that it’s best for him to not perform.

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Garth said on his Inside Studio G Facebook Live show on Monday (September 24). “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Garth Brooks, Michael Ketterer

