Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 1:00 pm

Get an Exclusive First Look at 'Hell Fest' with These Photos!

The new horror movie Hell Fest is hitting theaters this weekend and we have some exclusive photos for you to check out before seeing the film!

In the movie, a masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show.

The young cast includes Rise‘s Amy Forsyth, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Reign Edwards, Scream‘s Bex Taylor-Klaus, Nashville‘s Christian James, and more.

The Walking Dead‘s Gale Anne Hurd and LimitlessTucker Tooley are the producers on the film and it was directed by Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension‘s Gregory Plotkin.

See Hell Fest in theaters on September 28!
Photos: CBS Films
