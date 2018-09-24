Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 3:51 pm

Gus Kenworthy Was Cut From Modeling in Milan Fashion Show Just 2 Hours Before the Event!

Gus Kenworthy Was Cut From Modeling in Milan Fashion Show Just 2 Hours Before the Event!

Gus Kenworthy was supposed to walk the runway in Philipp Plein‘s fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, but was unfortunately cut from the show just two hours before he was set to go on.

The 26-year-old Olympic freeskier posted the news on his Instagram account, writing, “I was supposed to walk a Milan Fashion Week runway yesterday. Two hours before the show started they cut me from it. Sooo basically I just flew 4,000 miles to eat pizza. 🍕🍕🍕”

Gus‘ rep told People, “My understanding [is that it] was just a last minute decision nothing bad and Gus was not the only one. They just had to reduce the number of people that could walk in the show.”

It looks like, despite the incident, Gus has been enjoying his time in Italy. Check out his Instagram account to see photos of him and his beau Matthew Wilkas!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gus Kenworthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop