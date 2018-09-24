Gus Kenworthy Was Cut From Modeling in Milan Fashion Show Just 2 Hours Before the Event!

Gus Kenworthy was supposed to walk the runway in Philipp Plein‘s fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, but was unfortunately cut from the show just two hours before he was set to go on.

The 26-year-old Olympic freeskier posted the news on his Instagram account, writing, “I was supposed to walk a Milan Fashion Week runway yesterday. Two hours before the show started they cut me from it. Sooo basically I just flew 4,000 miles to eat pizza. 🍕🍕🍕”

Gus‘ rep told People, “My understanding [is that it] was just a last minute decision nothing bad and Gus was not the only one. They just had to reduce the number of people that could walk in the show.”

It looks like, despite the incident, Gus has been enjoying his time in Italy. Check out his Instagram account to see photos of him and his beau Matthew Wilkas!