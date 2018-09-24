Top Stories
Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville &ndash; Watch!

Cher Reveals Who She Wouldn't Duet With on 'Ellen' &ndash; Watch!

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 2:40 am

Gwen Stefani Visits a Friend With Her Kids in Highland Park!

Gwen Stefani is having a fun family outing!

The 48-year-old This Is What the Truth Feels Like superstar was spotted visiting a friend with her children (not pictured) on Saturday (September 22) in Highland Park, Calif.

Gwen is set to return to perform at her Just A Girl residency inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas at the end of December. Check out the dates!

Gwen recently shared an adorable video of boyfriend Blake Shelton serenading her with his song “Turnin’ Me On.” Watch it below!
