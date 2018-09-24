Hailee Steinfeld Discovers a Transformer in New 'Bumblebee' Trailer - Watch Now!

A new trailer of the upcoming movie Bumblebee has been released and it features star Hailee Steinfeld in action alongside the transformer!

Bumblebee is a prequel to the Transformers franchise. It takes place in the year 1987 and Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider all star in the movie as well.

You can catch Bumblebee in theaters on December 21!