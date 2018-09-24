Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Brings Magic to 'DWTS' Night One (Video)

Evanna Lynch shows off her moves on the dance floor during the first episode of Dancing With the Stars‘ new season on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress, best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, performed a foxtrot with her partner Keo Motsepe and they earned a score of 18 out of 30 points.

Evanna appropriately danced to the song “Do You Believe in Magic” and the judges couldn’t help but throw in more references to magic.

To vote for Evanna and Keo in the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-868-3405!