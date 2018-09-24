Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 5:33 pm

Hilary Duff Gets In Some Shopping Before Baby Girl's Arrival!

Hilary Duff is waiting for the arrival of her baby girl!

The 30-year-old pregnant singer and actress was spotted doing some shopping at Jill Roberts on Monday afternoon (September 24) in Studio City, Calif.

Hilary showed off her baby bump in a floral grey sweatshirt paired with leggings as she picked up some items.

She is now nine months pregnant, so her baby girl could arrive any day now!

We can’t wait to see her!
Photos: Backgrid
