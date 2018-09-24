Top Stories
Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bare Their Beach Bodies, Engage in PDA in Italy

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 3:06 pm

Hugh Jackman Joins 'The Front Runner' Cast at NYC Photo Call!

Hugh Jackman happily poses alongside director Jason Reitman while attending a photo call for his latest film The Front Runner held at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

The 49-year-old Australian actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Mamoudou Athie, JK Simmons and Sara Paxton.

“Based on a true story… that changed everything. @TheFrontRunner directed by the exceptional @JasonReitman #TheFrontRunner,” Hugh wrote on his Twitter account.

The Front Runner is set to hit theaters on November 6. Check out the trailer here!
Credit: Slaven Vlasic; Photos: Getty
