Hugh Jackman Joins 'The Front Runner' Cast at NYC Photo Call!

Hugh Jackman happily poses alongside director Jason Reitman while attending a photo call for his latest film The Front Runner held at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday (September 24) in New York City.

The 49-year-old Australian actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Mamoudou Athie, JK Simmons and Sara Paxton.

“Based on a true story… that changed everything. @TheFrontRunner directed by the exceptional @JasonReitman #TheFrontRunner,” Hugh wrote on his Twitter account.

The Front Runner is set to hit theaters on November 6. Check out the trailer here!